Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians talent scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai :

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines," MI stated in a media release.





"The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols."





Among the players and support staff, Delhi Capitals'' all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive and is in isolation.





Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal is currently in home quarantine, having tested positive for COVID-19 before joining the camp in Bengaluru.





There has been surge in COVID-19 cases in the country with Mumbai and state of Maharashtra being the worst-affected.