Apollo Tyres defeats Ashok Leyland

Chennai :

In the second essay, Apollo Tyres bowled Ashok Leyland out for 127 in 29.1 overs, thanks to P Sudhanthiraraj’s (3 for 19) three-wicket haul.





Brief scores: 16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Apollo Tyres 204 for 9 in 30 overs (S Sreeram 42, V Manikandaprabhu 38, S Mohammed Rabik 37, D Krishna Kumar 3/56) beat Ashok Leyland Ennore 127 all-out in 29.1 overs (P Sudhanthiraraj 3/19)