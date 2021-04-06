Somanna scores four as Indian Bank wins

Somanna struck four goals as Indian Bank (Chennai) defeated Chennai Hockey Association Under-21 4-0 in the NPV Ramasamy Udayar Cup hockey tournament here.

Chennai : On Monday, Somanna was the star of the show for Indian bank, finding the back of the net in minutes 4, 10, 41 and 56 via penalty corners. In another match, Integral Coach Factory (Chennai) beat SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Chennai) 3-0. Surya Prakash, Alok Barla and Deepauk got a goal apiece for the winning team. No matches are scheduled for Tuesday as the state assembly elections are set to be held. A total of three fixtures will take place on Wednesday.