Shukla confident IPL will go ahead without any problem

Mumbai :

“That’s the concern that coronavirus cases are rising. That’s why BCCI has already taken all the precautions. That is the reason only six venues have been kept and bio-bubble has been created. The number of members of the squad has also been increased, keeping in mind that in future if the coronavirus case rises then all the precautions can be taken,” Shukla said.





“So, keeping in mind all the precautions, the tournament will go on without any problem. Bio-bubble has been created, those who are in bio-bubble, they are getting tested now and then and I think the tournament will take place without spectators,” he added.





Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases but Shukla said that so far, no decision has been taken regarding the shifting of Mumbai matches to some other venues for the upcoming IPL, set to begin on April 9.





“So far no decision has been taken to shift Mumbai venue. It will take place in Mumbai because all the arrangements have been done. In the future, as you know there are standby venues also if there is any problem then we will think but currently, there is no such decision which has been taken. The first stand-by stadium is in Lucknow then Hyderabad and Indore are there and some others also. Nothing has been decided and it will take place as per the earlier decision,” he said.





Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.





Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.