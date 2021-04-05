Strike-rate is overrated: Gill

Kolkata :

He was one of the architects of India’s historic Test series triumph Down but Gill has played just three ODIs and is yet to make his T20I debut.





The youngster is may still not be in team’s white-ball scheme of things due to his slow strike-rate but it is not a cause of concern for him.





“I think strike-rate is kind of overrated,” the Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman said in an interview ahead of the upcoming IPL.





“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” he said confidently.





Gill has not played any white ball game since his ODI appearance against Australia in December last year but lack of game time is not something that is keeping him worried.





“I don’t think it will affect anything because we have almost 10-12 days before our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 11) so there’s plenty of time for me to prepare,” he said.





Last year he was seen donning the opener’s role for KKR but Gill is ready to play any role that his captain Eoin Morgan demands.





“I’ll be pretty comfortable and up for it whether the team requires me to bat in the middle-order or higher up. I’m up for anything,” he said.





Gill will have an ever-lasting memory of the Test series Down Under where he scored 259 runs in three matches.





He made his debut in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test following India’s debacle in the first pink ball Day/Night Test where it got all out for a record low of 36. “It was not a great feeling when you see the best batting line-up in the world getting bundled out for less than 40 runs.





“Seeing our batsmen getting out for such low scores, I think, it kind of motivated me more to do well whenever I got a chance. I was really determined to do well,” said Gill.