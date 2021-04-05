TN shooter Elavenil included in Olympics squad

New Delhi :

However, Olympic quota winner Chinki Yadav could not make the main team despite winning a gold medal in the Delhi World Cup last month.





It was decided by the national selection committee that the quota won by Chinki in the women’s 25m pistol would be swapped in favour of Anjum Moudgil, to enable her to compete in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event as India’s second entry alongside former world champion Tejaswini Sawant. Reigning world number one in women’s 10m air rifle, Elavenil, is the only member in the Olympic team to have not secured a quota for herself but performed consistently in the Olympic qualifying cycle, forcing the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to include her in the women’s 10m air rifle team in place of Moudgil.





To deal with the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRAI named two reserves in each discipline where its shooters have won quota places.





In the individual events, Bhaker will be fielded in both the women’s 25m pistol alongside the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and in her pet 10m air pistol event with Yashaswini Singh Deswal.