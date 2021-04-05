Former India player Udaykumar no more

Chennai :

Udaykumar represented the country at the Davis Cup between 1956 and 1957, and also participated at the Wimbledon Championships from 1958 to 1960. He won the All-India Hard Court Championships singles as well as doubles titles, and the Central India Championships trophy in 1957. Udaykumar, who graduated from the University of Madras, captained the institution between 1951 and 1954. He was ranked No.2 at the national level from 1955 to 1958.