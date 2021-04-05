Challengers Hockey beats Southern Railway

Chennai :

Ganesh netted a brace for Challengers Hockey while Sunil Moorthy, Veera Tamizhan and Arun Kumar scored a goal apiece. M Iyappan struck a double for Southern Railway, but his effort went in vain. In another clash, GST & Central Excise (Chennai) got the better of Chennai Hockey Association Under-21 by a scoreline of 5-2.





Sathyarajan, Balaji, Allen Rajesh, P Vignesh and Pichumani got on the scoresheet for GST & Central Excise. D Aravindrajan and E Sandeep hit a goal each for CHA Under-21, which was second best in the contest.





Loyola College (Chennai) earned a win without even striking the ball as its opponent St Paul’s Combined XI failed to turn up for the match.