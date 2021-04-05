Aakash stars with both bat and ball

Chennai :

Batting first, Mugappair posted 202 on the board, with Aakash being the chief contributor with 66 runs. Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar (5 for 42) was the pick of the bowlers for Fine Star, taking five scalps.





In the second passage, Mugappair managed to bowl Fine Star out for 120, courtesy of Aakash’s five-wicket haul. In another match, right-arm medium pacer V Yuvaraj (6 for 38) bagged six wickets to help MAS CC beat Ambattur CC.





BRIEF SCORES:TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship: I Division: Mugappair CC 202 all-out in 41.5 overs (V Aakash 66, DT Chandrasekar 5/42) beat Fine Star CA 120 all-out in 26.2 overs (V Aakash 5/21); MAS CC 167 all-out in 41 overs (K Shrijith 3/40, R Sathish Kumar 3/36) beat Ambattur CC 91 all-out in 24.3 overs (V Yuvaraj 6/38, I Vetrivel 3/15)