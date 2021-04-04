Post negative tests, Rana begins training

Mumbai :

The 27-year-old had 12 days of extended quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, a day after his arrival in Mumbai. Following the guidelines set by the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rana stayed alone in his room until he returned two negative results on the 11th and 12th days.





“Finally, I am out now and I am feeling absolutely fine. It was day one of my practice and I batted a bit as well. I am happy to join my KKR teammates,” Rana said in a video posted by the franchise. “Please take precautions and don’t take this thing lightly. You never know what will happen next, so please take care of yourself and your family. Stay safe,” he added.





Rana scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season in the UAE. Meanwhile, Kolkata off-spinner Harbhajan Singh completed the mandatory one-week quarantine and linked up with his teammates on Saturday. Veteran Harbhajan had given the previous edition a miss due to personal reasons.