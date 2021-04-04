DC spinner Axar tests positive for virus

New Delhi :

Axar is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Nitish Rana. The left-handed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman had initially tested positive for COVID-19, but later returned a negative report. “Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked in to the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test came positive,” the Delhi franchise said in a statement.





“He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery,” it added. Axar recently got 27 wickets in three Test matches in his debut series against England in February and March.





Meanwhile, a positive case has emerged from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) media content team. The member has been isolated from the CSK contingent and so the training schedule in Mumbai remains unaffected.