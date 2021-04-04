Chennai has most bases covered, says batting coach Hussey

Mumbai :

In IPL 2020, Super Kings finished seventh in the standings and failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time in its history. “I feel that we have a very balanced squad, which has most bases covered and depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and have been preparing extremely well,” he was quoted as saying by the CSK website.





Former Australia batsman Hussey said that new recruits Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Robin Uthappa are excellent additions to the CSK camp. While all-rounders Moeen and Gowtham were purchased at the IPL 2021 player auction in February, Uthappa was bought from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an all-cash trade.





“Moeen is an excellent all-rounder. Robin has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer. Gowtham has genuine talent that we can look to develop further,” added Hussey, a member of the backroom set-up led by head coach Stephen Fleming.





Hussey said that it would be important to begin the tournament on a good note. MS Dhoni-led CSK will play its first five league matches at the Wankhede Stadium here, with its opening clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) taking place on April 10.





“A good start would be nice because the players will then relax and hopefully play their best cricket with confidence. Otherwise, the pressure can build up on everyone involved,” he stated. Hussey also felt that the caravan format would help players settle and build confidence in the early weeks of the competition.





“The conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are generally good for both batsmen and bowlers. Hopefully, we can start well and the players can feel good about their game,” signed off Hussey.