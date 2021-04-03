ICF puts six past CHA Under-21

Chennai :

Six different players got on the scoresheet for ICF during the rout of CHA U-21. While Sahil, Surender, Suraj Minz and Surya Prakash scored field goals, Purthiv and Deepauk converted penalties.





In the day’s other clash, Indian Bank (Chennai) edged out SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Chennai) 2-1 in a hard-fought affair. Raja and Pavan Madiwalar netted a goal each for the winning team, with Ranjith hitting a consolation goal for SRM IST. Three matches are scheduled on Saturday.