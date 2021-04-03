Shreyas to undergo surgery on April 8

Mumbai :

The 26-year-old Shreyas suffered the injury during the first ODI against England in Pune on March 23 when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder. “Shreyas will get operated on April 8 for his shoulder injury,” a source in the know of things told PTI.





Shreyas is likely to be out of action for a minimum of four months. He had signed up with Lancashire, but is unlikely to play for the English county side in its one-day tournament starting July 23.





“You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon,” Shreyas had tweeted last week. “I have been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone,” he added.





Shreyas, who had led Delhi Capitals (DC) to the IPL 2020 final last year in the UAE, was replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as skipper for the upcoming edition beginning April 9.