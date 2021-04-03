IPL 2021: Mumbai eyes encore

Chennai :

However, the lack of wicket-taking spinners could hurt it in its pursuit of a hat-trick of titles. It is to be remembered that Mumbai will play its first five league matches at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, including the opening contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9.





After lifting the trophy in 2019, MI defended the crown in style last year in the UAE. Central to its successes has been the continuity in the squad. For the upcoming campaign in India, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai has retained most of the players from the previous two IPL seasons, keeping the core intact.





MI’s biggest strength has been its batting and the team possesses a deadly opening duo, comprising South African Quinton de Kock and Rohit. If needed, hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn can slot at the top of the order.





The ever-improving Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya make up a strong middle-order. On the fast bowling front, Mumbai boasts of Jasprit Bumrah, one of the finest in the business. He will work in tandem with Kiwi Trent Boult, who was at his menacing best in the powerplay overs in IPL 2020.





Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and New Zealand’s Adam Milne are also there in the mix. South African Marco Jansen could be a surprise package. While it has one of the best pace-bowling departments on paper, Mumbai has its problems with the spinners.





It has Krunal, Rahul Chahar, new recruit Piyush Chawla and Jayant Yadav in its squad. Leg-spinner Chawla aside, the others don’t have plenty of wickets in their kitty and are mostly used as restrictive options in the middle overs. With more than one-third of its league matches on turners in Chennai, the team management will have to find a solution soon. Also, MI boasts of a strong first eleven, but is short of replacements for certain players. However in general, Mumbai has the resources to go all the way once again.