Squash challenger: Harrity beats top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar in men's final

Chennai :

Harrity, at 52, ranked five spots below the Indian player, started in whirlwind fashion and went two games up.





Unfazed by the two-game deficit, the 27-year old Indian raised his level of play and pocketed the third game in seven minutes. In the fourth, Mangaonkar was in full flow and wrapped it up 11-2 in just six minutes.





But then Harrity raised his level of play and made short work of the top seed to secure the title in 51 minutes.





In the women's final, Egypt's Hana Moataz, the second seed, made short work of her compatriot Malak Kamal, winning 11-3 11-9 11-5 in 22 minutes.





Moataz, ranked 74, was in dominant form and never allowed Kamal any opportunities.





The PSA Challenger Tour event, earlier scheduled to begin on March 27, had to be postponed after two players tested positive for COVID-19 and the tournament got underway on March 29.





