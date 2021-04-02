Challengers crushes St Paul’s Combined XI

Chennai :

Sunil Moorthy and Veera Tamizhan netted a brace each for Challengers Hockey, while Arun Kumar, Nambi Ganesh and Thangaraj got a goal apiece. In another high-scoring clash, Indian Overseas Bank (Chennai) defeated Southern Railway (Chennai) 5-1, courtesy of a double each from Hariharan and V Vinod Rayer.





Manoj Jojo got the other goal for the winning side. In the day’s opening contest, Tamil Nadu Postal Hockey edged out Chennai Hockey Association Under-21 1-0, with Yuvaraj striking the winning goal. Two matches are set to take place on Friday.