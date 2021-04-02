KKR’s Rana tests negative

Mumbai :

The franchise stated that Rana would join his teammates shortly and begin his preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.





“Nitish Rana had checked in to the KKR team hotel in Mumbai on March 21 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19. As per IPL protocols, he was tested on March 22 during his quarantine and his report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocols, he isolated himself and got tested on April 1. We are glad to report that he has tested negative,” read a KKR statement issued on Thursday.