Squash challenger: Top-seed Mangaonkar enters men's final, Tanvi Khanna bows out

Published: Apr 01,202106:23 PM by PTI

Top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar of India quelled the challenge of compatriot Abhay Singh in four games to reach the men's final in the second HCL-SRFI Indian Tour – Chennai Leg 1 at the Indian Squash Academy here on Thursday. The Indian world no 47 won 12-10 8-11 11-4 11-9 in a 66-minute encounter.

Chennai:
Mangaonkar edged Singh in a tight opening game before losing the next 8-11. He, however, stepped up his level of play to take the next two games 11-4 11-9 to book a spot in Friday's final against American Todd Harrity, the second seed. 

Harrity got the better of third seeded Karim El Hammamy of Egypt 11-8 11-9 8-11 11-1 in 53 minutes. 

In the women's section, India's Tanvi Khanna, the third-seed, went down fighting to Egyptian second seed Hana Moataz 6-11 4-11 11-9 5-11 in 31 minutes. 

Moataz will face compatriot Malak Kamal in the final. 

Kamal ended the run of fellow Egyptian Rana Ismail (seventh seed) with a 11-13 11-6 11-2 12-10 win in 36 minutes. 

Results: Semi-finals: Women: Malak Kamal beat Rana Ismail 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10; Hana Moataz (Egypt-X2) beat Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 

Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar (India-X1) beat Abhay Singh (India) 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Todd Harrity (USA-X2) beat Rana Ismail (Egypt-X7) 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10. 

