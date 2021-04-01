Squash challenger: Top-seed Mangaonkar enters men's final, Tanvi Khanna bows out

Chennai :

Mangaonkar edged Singh in a tight opening game before losing the next 8-11. He, however, stepped up his level of play to take the next two games 11-4 11-9 to book a spot in Friday's final against American Todd Harrity, the second seed.





Harrity got the better of third seeded Karim El Hammamy of Egypt 11-8 11-9 8-11 11-1 in 53 minutes.





In the women's section, India's Tanvi Khanna, the third-seed, went down fighting to Egyptian second seed Hana Moataz 6-11 4-11 11-9 5-11 in 31 minutes.





Moataz will face compatriot Malak Kamal in the final.





Kamal ended the run of fellow Egyptian Rana Ismail (seventh seed) with a 11-13 11-6 11-2 12-10 win in 36 minutes.





Results: Semi-finals: Women: Malak Kamal beat Rana Ismail 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10; Hana Moataz (Egypt-X2) beat Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5





Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar (India-X1) beat Abhay Singh (India) 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Todd Harrity (USA-X2) beat Rana Ismail (Egypt-X7) 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10.