Unseeded Malak stuns top seed Sunayna, Mahesh enters semis

Chennai :

At the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) on Wednesday, Malak prevailed over the local lass in a 42-minute battle which saw fortunes fluctuate. Eventually, the Egyptian came out on top 13-11, 11-4, 9-11, 15-17, 11-8 to seal a spot in the last-four stage. Kamal won a close first game 13-11 and went 2-0 up in the match by clinching the second 11-4.





Sunayna made a comeback, winning the next two games to stay alive in the contest. But, the turnaround was incomplete as the Indian went down 8-11 in the deciding game. While Sunayna crashed out, second seed Hana Moataz (Egypt) and third seed Tanvi Khanna (India) moved into the semi-finals.





In the men’s section, top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar booked a spot in the final-four phase without much trouble, getting the better of fifth seed Mazen Gamal (Egypt) in straight games. The Indian came up trumps by a scoreline of 11-6, 11-5, 11-8.





Abhay Singh joined Indian counterpart Mahesh in the semi-finals, with a hard-fought 11-6, 11-2, 6-11, 7-11, 11-7 victory over Egypt’s Yahya Elnaswasny.





Results: Quarter-finals: Men: Abhay Singh (India) beat Yahya Elnaswasny (Egypt-X7) 11-6, 11-2, 6-11, 7-11, 11-7; Karim El Hammamy (Egypt-X3) beat Moustafa El Sirty (Egypt-X6) 15-13, 11-4, 7-11, 13-11; Todd Harrity (USA-X2) beat Aly Hussein (Egypt) 11-9, 11-8, 12-10; Mahesh Mangaonkar (India-X1) beat Mazen Gamal (Egypt-X5) 11-6, 11-5, 11-8.





Women: Rana Ismail (Egypt) beat Sachika Balvani (India-X4) 11-9, 11-4, 12-10; Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) beat Aparajitha Balamurukan (India-X6) 11-8, 11-9, 11-6; Hana Moataz (Egypt-X2) beat Sanika Choudhari (India-X8) 11-3, 12-10, 11-3; Malak Kamal (Egypt) beat Sunayna Kuruvilla (India-X1) 13-11, 11-4, 9-11, 15-17, 11-8.