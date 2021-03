Jesuraj, Aravindh shine with the ball

Chennai :

Bowling first, Fine Star skittled FSCA out for a paltry 64 in 31.3 overs, thanks to right-arm medium pacer Jesuraj’s five-wicket haul. Chasing 70 runs for a win, Fine Star got the job done in just 8.5 overs, with Akash Sumra (41 not out) top-scoring for the winning side.





In a Fourth Division game, A Aravindh (6 for 35) came up with an exceptional spell to help Lucas TVS RC defeat IEC RC by 38 runs. Batting first, Lucas TVS scored 210 for five off its stipulated 30 overs, courtesy S Karthik’s (93 not out) unbeaten knock. In the second essay, right-arm medium pacer Aravindh ran riot with the ball as Lucas TVS bowled IEC RC for 172 in 23.5 overs.





Brief scores: I Division: MAS CC 212 all-out in 44.4 overs (S Parvesh Gautham 48, A Deepak 45, S Vasanth Saravanan 37, G Vignesh 35, M Poiyamozhi 4/50) beat Standard CC 189 all-out in 39.4 overs (R Ram Arvindh 57, R Vivek 37, M Vijay Kumar 30, I Vetrivel 4/40, S Tarakesh 3/35); FSCA 64 all-out in 31.3 overs (R Jesuraj 5/16, DT Chandrasekar 3/15) lost to Fine Star CA 70 for 2 in 8.5 overs (Akash Sumra 41*)





II Division: Thiruvallur CC 120 all-out in 24.5 overs (G Hemanth 41, L Karthikeyan 3/28, A Barath 3/18) lost to Thiruthani CC 124 for 5 in 27.4 overs (K Sadagopan 54)





III Division: SRIHER RC 220 for 6 in 30 overs (J Jones Daniel 76, Harith Raghuram 69*, Vibavesh Ramesh 3/50) beat SSCA 101 for 9 in 30 overs (R Sastha Prabhu 31, S Ravikumar 28*, D Praveen Kumar 4/18)





IV Division: Lucas TVS RC 210 for 5 in 30 overs (S Karthik 93*, M Ramesh 32) beat IEC RC 172 all-out in 23.5 overs (C Chandrakumar 55, Kaushik Knifeer 41, Sanjai Solairaja 27, A Aravindh 6/35, M Ramesh 3/62)