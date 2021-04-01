Roy replaces Marsh in the SRH squad

Hyderabad :

Marsh had got injured in the first game of the 2020 edition in the UAE and could not play thereafter. “Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons,” read an IPL update on the official website. Marsh, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played a total of 21 games. His replacement Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 while playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition.





He has played eight matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. SRH has acquired Roy at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Roy showed decent form in the recent ODI and T20 series against host India, but was unable to convert starts.