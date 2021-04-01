Lucky to have great captain and coaches at CSK: Moeen

Chennai :

For a 12th season running, the legendary Dhoni will lead the Chennai franchise. “I have spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game,” Moeen told the CSK website.





“I believe that a great captain does that. I think that every player wishes to play under MS. I think it is about the confidence and clarity he gives people. It is exciting,” added Moeen, who joined the Super Kings camp in Mumbai following the England tour of India.The 33-year-old Moeen said that it is important to have a strong leader and coaches who stay calm.





“They take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are lucky to have them,” said Moeen, one of the many all-rounders in the CSK set-up.





“I feel that the reality is there for us to win the competition. I am excited about playing with my teammates.” Moeen, who previously turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was picked up by Super Kings at the IPL 2021 auction in February.





“What differentiates CSK from the other teams is the structure it has, from the squad it has and everything it does. It looks like a very calm franchise that doesn’t panic.”