Looking to bring the best out of Maxwell: Hesson

Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who earns big money at the auctions, was snapped for Rs 14.25 crore by Bangalore after Punjab Kings (PBKS) decided to release him ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).





“Maxwell is fantastic and fits in the middle-order for us. We wanted to have a player of his quality during the middle overs and at the back-end. He brings in a huge amount of experience,” Hesson said.





“On his day, he can turn a game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills. And, we are looking at how we can do that,” said the former New Zealand coach. Hesson wants Maxwell to understand his role.





“I am waiting to speak to him about his role. It has just been a few days since he came. Amongst peers, he is going to bat, so it is better that he understands his role implicitly. He has good skills, is highly experienced and will be a part of leadership group.”





All-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been one of New Zealand’s heroes in Test cricket, but Hesson said that the bounce he could extract in India would come in handy for Bangalore. “In some grounds, we will want bowlers who would predominantly bowl cutters. In the other grounds where there is bounce, Kyle will be deadly,” explained Hesson.





As far as the Indian pace bowling group is concerned, Hesson is looking at ‘horses for courses’ while picking between Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. “Siraj is exceptional with the new ball. He has the ability to swing the new ball while Kyle will get bounce. Saini has a little bit more pace and bowls a different length. They will be used in different phases of the game.”





Hesson is pleased with the current form of RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who will open the batting in the upcoming season. “It is a position that Virat knows well. He is in fine touch. In the T20Is against England, he controlled the tempo well,” said Hesson.