On this day: Russell, Simmons broke India's heart in 2016 T20

New Delhi :

Chasing 193 at the Wankhede Stadium, West Indies got off to a bad start as the side lost Chris Gayle (5) and Marlon Samuels (8) by the third over of the innings and the side was restricted to 19/2.





Johnson Charles then joined Simmons and kin the middle and the duo put on 97 runs for the third wicket, which saw both batsmen going past their 50-run mark.





India got the much-needed breakthrough in the 14th over as Virat Kohli sent Charles (52), back to the pavilion, with Windies still needing 77 runs for the win.





It was then that Russell joined Simmons in the middle, and the duo formed an unbeaten 80-run stand to take Windies over the line by seven wickets and with two balls to spare.





Simmons played a knock of 82 runs from 51 balls, however, it was Russell who changed the tide of the match as he went on to register an individual score of 43 runs from just 20 balls, studded with three fours and four sixes.





Earlier, Virat Kohli played a knock of 89 runs to take India's total to 192/2 in the allotted twenty overs.





West Indies, eventually went on to lift its second T20 World Cup title as the side defeated England in the summit clash.





In the finals, Windies needed 19 runs from the final over, however, Carlos Brathwaite smashed four sixes off the first four balls in the Ben Stokes' over to take Windies to the title.