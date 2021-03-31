IOB posts easy win over St Paul’s XI

Chennai :

In another clash, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Chennai) defeated Chennai Hockey Association Under-21 5-1, thanks to a hat-trick from Ranjith. In the day’s opening clash, GST & Central Excise (Chennai) got the better of Tamil Nadu Postal Hockey 4-1, with P Raja being the chief contributor for the winning side with two goals.





On Monday, Integral Coach Factory had posted a comfortable 8-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Postal Hockey. Southern Railway came up trumps 7-0 against St Paul’s Combined XI, while Indian Overseas Bank and Challenger Hockey (Chennai) played out a 2-2 draw.