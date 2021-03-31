New Zealand clinches T20I series with win

Napier :

As a result, Bangladesh’s run chase was set at 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern formula.





There were bizarre scenes as Bangladesh began its innings without a clear target being set. Then, officials halted play after 1.3 overs while they worked out the sums. “I have experienced a few things in cricket and this is not one of them,” New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor said on commentary.





The tourist made 142 for seven before the required run-rate proved too much and its innings petered out.





“In the last five or six overs, we didn’t finish well enough,” Bangladesh skipper Mahmadullah said.





“There were a few chances that we needed to capitalise on. Then, we might have got away,” he added.





Brief scores: New Zealand 173 for 5 in 17.5 overs (G Phillips 58*, D Mitchell 34*) beat Bangladesh 142 for 7 in 16 overs (S Sarkar 51) by DLS method