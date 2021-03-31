Abhay pulls off upset win over fourth seed Bonmalais

Chennai :

At the Indian Squash Academy (ISA), Abhay had it easy against the Frenchman and secured the victory in 42 minutes. Top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar (India) and second seed Todd Harrity of the USA also had easy outings. While Mahesh posted a 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 win over Egyptian Omar El Kattan, Todd got the better of Vladislav Titov (Russia) 11-1, 11-9, 11-5.





Canada’s David Baillargeon, seeded eighth, crashed out, losing to Egypt’s Aly Hussein in a four-game encounter which lasted 75 minutes. He went down by a scoreline of 11-6, 11-13, 4-11, 12-14. In the women’s section, top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla breezed past Indian compatriot Vasudha Surange 11-5, 11-4, 12-10.





Second seed Hana Moataz (Egypt), third seed Tanvi Khanna (India) and fourth seed Sachika Balvani (India) also progressed by securing straight-game wins. The Chennai leg, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, started only on Monday as a couple of Indian players had tested positive for COVID-19.





Results: Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar (India-X1) beat Omar El Kattan (Egypt) 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Todd Harrity (USA-X2) beat Vladislav Titov (Russia) 11-1, 11-9, 11-5; Abhay Singh (India) beat Sebastien Bonmalais (France-X4) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Aly Hussein (Egypt) beat David Baillargeon (Canada-X8) 6-11, 13-11, 11-4, 14-12; Karim El Hammamy (Egypt-X3) beat Aadit Zaveri (India) 13-11, 12-10, 11-3





Women: Sunayna Kuruvilla (India-X1) beat Vasudha Surange (India) 11-5, 11-4, 12-10; Hana Moataz (Egypt-X2) beat Abhisheka Shannon (India) 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) beat R Pooja Arthi (India) 11-7, 11-7, 11-2; Sachika Balvani (India-X4) beat Janet Vidhi (India) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5