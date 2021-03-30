Kohli says ‘bubble’ life taking toll on players

Pune :

Kohli, one of the game’s most disciplined captains, raised his concerns after his India side edged England by seven runs in a thrilling decider to clinch the one-day series 2-1 in Pune on Sunday.





“Scheduling needs to be looked at in future, because playing in bubbles for so long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward,” Kohli said.





“You can’t expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. Sometimes you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change.





“I am sure things will be discussed and things will change in the future as well.





“But a different tournament, it brings fresh challenges heading into the IPL.”





Most international players have been restricted to staying inside bio-secure bubbles since August, with only small breaks. England’s rest-and-rotate policy ensured players had breaks during their three months touring Sri Lanka, where they played two Tests, and India.