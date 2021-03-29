India ends campaign with 2 more gold

New Delhi :

Dominating the event from start to end, host India topped the chart with an incredible tally of 30 medals, half of them being gold.





The country also bagged nine silver and six bronze medals in what could be the last major international outing for rifle and pistol shooters before this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. On the last competition day, shotgun shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai ended India’s campaign with a gold medal in the men’s trap team event.





Before that, the trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the women’s trap team final after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0.





In the gold medal match, the team fielded by the host nation did not break a sweat as it romped to a crushing win over Kazakhstan’s Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko, taking the number of gold won by India to 14 in the tournament.





Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Adarsh Singh looked off colour and settled for the silver medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event.





In the tournament’s last event, the visitor led 2-0 at the start before the Indians came back to level the scores. The Kazakhstan team again went ahead only for the home shooters to rally one more time and make it 4-4.





In the deciding round, India shot better to emerge 6-4 winner.