Krishna-Vishnu pair loses in final

Paris :

The unheralded Indians, the only ones left in contention from the country on the final day, lost 21-19, 14-21, 19-21 in a 56-minute battle with the fourth seeds.





Krishna and Vishnu had paired for the first time in this event and would be pleased with the results they managed.





Krishna, 21, is India’s no. 1 ranked doubles player and used to pair up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in his junior days.





After Satwik and Chirag Shetty were paired together, Krishna started playing with Dhruv Kapila since November, 2016. The duo continued for two and a half years before separating in 2019.