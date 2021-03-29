NZ beats Bangladesh in first T20I

Hamilton :

Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105-run third wicket partnership with Will Young who made a half century from 28 balls in his T20 international debut.





The pair lifted New Zealand to 210-3 as it batted first after winning the toss. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi then took four wickets in the space of eight balls — three bowled — as Bangladesh managed only 144-8 in reply.





Conway’s innings — his fourth T20 international half century in only his 12th match — followed his 126 in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday which helped New Zealand clinch a 3-0 series win.





Brief scores: New Zealand 210/3 in 20 overs (D Conway 92*, W Young 53) bt Bangladesh 144/8 in 20 overs (A Hossain 45, I Sodhi 4/28)