3rd ODI: Natarajan replaces Kuldeep as England bowl

Pune :

England won the toss and chosen to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.





India captain Virat Kohli said that the hosts have brought in fast bowler T. Natarajan for spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall - Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, afer being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav," said Kohli.

England captain Jos Buttler, meanwhile, said that they have chosen to play fast bowler Mark Wood in place of all-rounder Tom Curran.

"We're bowling first, for similar reasons as the first two games. Very proud of the performance the other day, and it showed our passion. It's important to continue playing the brand of cricket that we are known for. It's been a fantastic tour with some great matches, and it's come down to the last game of the tour that decides the result. We're desperate to win today's decider. Just one change for today: Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran," said Buttler.

With the three-match series level at 1-1, the winner of the third ODI will win the series.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Mark Wood



