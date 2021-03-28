SRFI postpones event after two test positive

Chennai :

The Chennai leg, which consists of a men’s PSA Challenger 20 competition and a women’s PSA Challenger 10 tournament, was scheduled to begin on Saturday at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) here. The start of the event has been pushed to Monday so that another round of testing can take place.





If there are no positive cases in the next round of testing, the Chennai leg will begin on Monday and conclude on Thursday. The players who have tested positive for the dreaded virus have been removed from the draw.





“The PSA remains in close contact with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) throughout this process and will issue an update in due course,” said a media statement that was released by the SRFI on Saturday.





All players and officials are staying in a bio-secure bubble, with only restricted movement allowed between the venue and hotel. Players from five nations, besides host India, have travelled to the city to compete in the Chennai leg, the first fully international PSA Challenger Tour event since March 2020.