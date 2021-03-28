Mayakkannan delighted after winning silverware

Chennai :

In the all-important duel at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Gokulam Kerala came back from a goal down to defeat fellow title challenger TRAU FC 4-1 and bag its maiden I-League trophy. But, Mayakkannan had to watch the action from the stands as he was suspended for the decider for accumulating four yellow cards through the season.





“I have been at the club for the last three seasons – one year with the reserve team and two years with the senior squad. This is my first I-League title. I am extremely happy,” Ramanathapuram native Mayakkannan told DT Next from Kolkata.





“The match against TRAU was a really important one for us. I was a bit sad that I couldn’t be on the pitch. However, I am delighted with the result and happy for my teammates,” added Mayakkannan, who started in each of the 14 games prior to his suspension.





Gokulam Kerala was a part of the chasing pack for the majority of the season, but picked up steam when it mattered the most. Asked if the players believed that they could come out on top at the end, Mayakkannan replied: “Among the I-League clubs, we were the first to start pre-season. We gelled well as a unit. We also prepared a lot, to challenge for the title. We had the desire to go all the way.”





Italian tactician Vincenzo Alberto Annese took over the reins at GKFC ahead of I-League 2021, which was hosted in a bio-secure environment in Kolkata. Mayakkannan said that he enjoyed working under Annese, who delivered silverware in his very first season at the club.





“Annese has an attacking philosophy. He wants each and every player to attack irrespective of their position. I am more of a defensive-minded player. But having trained under him for one season, I have improved my attacking game,” stated Mayakkannan, a product of Raman Vijayan’s Noble Football Academy (NFA).