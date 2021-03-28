Two-hour endurance race to take place today

Chennai :

The endurance race that will have a Le Mans (running) start has received a record 48 entries. It will be contested in three categories – Pro-stock 301-400cc, Stock 165cc (restricted to Under-25 riders) and Girls (TVS Apache RTR 200). Each team will have two riders, with all bikes running on TVS Eurogrip tyres.





Each team will race for two hours with a minimum of one compulsory fuel stop. Each rider will be allowed a maximum of 45 minutes per outing with a mandatory 20-minute rest between sessions. The final positions will be decided by the number of laps completed during the specific period.





“We are overwhelmed by the response from the riders even during such challenging conditions that are being dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also delighted that TVS Eurogrip has made an entry into racing. There will be strict protocols in place,” said MMSC vice-president Vicky Chandhok in a media release.