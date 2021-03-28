Gokulam Kerala FC clinches maiden I-League title

Kolkata :

Bidyashagar Singh’s 23rd minute strike did little to stop the Gokulam juggernaut as goals by Sharif Mohamed (69’), Emil Benny (74’), Dennis Antwi (77’) and Mohammad Rashid (90+6’) handed it the trophy. With Churchill Brothers winning 3-2 against Punjab FC in the day’s other match that was held simultaneously at another venue here, Gokulam had the same points as the Goan side – 29 – but edged it out on head-to-head record.





In the two matches that the sides played, Churchill won 3-2 once while Gokulam emerged victorious by a 3-0 scoreline in the other. Having won the I-League crown, Gokulam qualified for the group stage of the AFC Cup next season. GKFC, managed by Vincenzo Alberto Annese, also became the first side from Kerala to win the I-League title.





Bidyashagar opened the scoring when he produced a brilliant finish from outside the box in the 23rd minute. Just after resumption, Chanso Horam had a golden opportunity to hand TRAU its second goal but his chip shot went inches over the bar.





Gokulam forward Antwi then failed to find the net in the 62nd minute as his header went agonisingly wide off a Benny cross from the right flank. But, Sharif’s free-kick from the edge of the box grabbed the equaliser for Gokulam in the 69th minute.





The comeback was well on course in the 74th minute when Benny tussled past his marker and slotted home through Amrit Gope’s legs. Three minutes later, Antwi scored to extend the lead. Rashid netted the fourth goal for Gokulam in second half stoppage time, adding gloss to the scoreline.





Gokulam pocketed Rs 1 crore as prize money while second-placed Churchill was richer by Rs 60 lakh. Bidyashagar of TRAU won the highest goal scorer award (Rs 2.5 lakh) and Hero of the League Award (Rs 5 lakh). The best goalkeeper award (Rs 2.5 lakh) went to Kiran Limbu of Punjab FC. Syed Abdul Rahim Award, for the best coach, was won by Nandakumar Singh of TRAU.