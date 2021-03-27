Orleans badminton: India's Garaga-Panjala in men's doubles final

Paris :

India's Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala stormed into the men's doubles final of the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Saturday.





They defeated Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood of England 21-17, 21-17 in just 35 minutes.

However, the other Indians in fray -- fourth seed Saina Nehwal in the women's singles, and eighth-seeded women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy -- lost in their respective semi-final matches.

Saina lost to unseeded Line Christophersen of Denmark 17-21, 17-21 while the Ashwini-Sikki pair went down to Thai top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 18-21, 9-21.



