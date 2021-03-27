Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Christ College comes up trumps

Published: Mar 27,202112:57 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Christ Arts and Science College bagged the DPE-TNPESU Trophy after coming up trumps in a football tournament that was hosted by the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, in the city recently.

The victorious Christ Arts and Science College team poses for a photograph
The victorious Christ Arts and Science College team poses for a photograph
Chennai:
Christ College defeated host Tamil Nadu Sports University 4-2 via a penalty shootout in the title decider, after the teams were locked at one each at the end of normal time. Christ College’s semi-final contest was also stretched as it got the better of YMCA 4-2 in penalties. 

The knockout clash had ended goalless in regulation time. In the league stage, Christ College notched up victories against The New College, Madras Christian College and Guru Nanak College.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations