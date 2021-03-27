Christ College comes up trumps

Chennai :

Christ College defeated host Tamil Nadu Sports University 4-2 via a penalty shootout in the title decider, after the teams were locked at one each at the end of normal time. Christ College’s semi-final contest was also stretched as it got the better of YMCA 4-2 in penalties.





The knockout clash had ended goalless in regulation time. In the league stage, Christ College notched up victories against The New College, Madras Christian College and Guru Nanak College.