Chennai leg of Squash Tour from today

Chennai :

The Chennai leg will be the first fully international PSA Challenger Tour event since March 2020. Due to a number of issues and travel restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSA Challenger Tour was made of domestic or cross-border participants.





In the Chennai leg, a total of six nationalities will be represented across two draws, with players from host India, Canada, Egypt, France, Russia and the USA competing. While World No.47 Mahesh Mangaonkar of India will be the men’s top seed, local lass Sunayna Kuruvilla (India), ranked 69 in the world, has got the top billing in the women’s draw.





The event will take place under strict COVID-19 protocols. All players and officials will be allowed movement only within a bio-secure bubble to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection. Matches will be streamed live on the PSA Challenger Tour Facebook page, with updates provided on Twitter and Instagram.