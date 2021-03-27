Teams for local hockey tourney announced

Chennai :

The teams have been divided into two pools, with each pool comprising six sides. Pool A consists of Indian Overseas Bank (Chennai), Southern Railway (Chennai), Sports Hostel of Excellence – SDAT, Loyola College (Chennai), St Paul’s Combined XI (Chennai) and Challengers Hockey (Chennai).





Pool B is made up of Integral Coach Factory (Chennai), GST (Chennai), Indian Bank (Chennai), SRM IST (Chennai), Chennai Hockey Association U-21 and Tamil Nadu Postal Hockey. The league-cum-knockout competition will be hosted at the NPV Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Centre inside the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research between March 29 and April 9. There will be no matches on April 6 as it is a polling day.