Ashwin positive about delivering the goods

Chennai :

The Chennai-based slow bowler carried the momentum into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, helping his state team Tamil Nadu go the distance. In the domestic T20 competition, the 30-year-old bagged 10 scalps from eight games and finished as the joint-top wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu alongside pacer M Mohammed. In good rhythm heading into the 14th edition of IPL on home soil, Ashwin is optimistic about delivering the goods once again. While talking to DT Next from PBKS’s pre-season base Mumbai, the leggie spoke about his personal preparation, partnership with rookie Ravi Bishnoi and the experience of playing under the Anil Kumble-KL Rahul duo.





EXCERPTS





You had a fruitful campaign with Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. So, how confident are you of continuing your good T20 form in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season?





I am really confident. All of us have been playing white-ball cricket for some time now. Post IPL 2020 that was hosted only a few months back, we had two domestic tournaments – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. I managed to win the SMAT title with Tamil Nadu. During SMAT, I got to play in Ahmedabad, which will be a venue for this season’s IPL. So, it has been good in terms of preparation.





You have been away from competitive action since Tamil Nadu’s elimination from the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 28. Prior to joining up with your Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammates, how did you personally prepare for the season ahead?





After the Vijay Hazare Trophy, we had a few weeks off. I took time to work on my fitness because IPL is going to be pretty intense. I also looked back at my last year’s performances with the help of videos. I then prepared myself based on what I need to do skill wise in both batting and bowling.





You forged a successful partnership with fellow leggie Ravi Bishnoi during IPL 2020. Talk us through the rapport you share with your spin-bowling colleague.





It is good to bowl in tandem with Ravi. He is a young guy and has got a lot of talent. It is important for us to communicate well. During matches, we discuss about the kind of deliveries and lengths that need to be bowled. I am enjoying my partnership with him. We did reasonably well last year. Hopefully, we can continue to do the same this year too.





For a second consecutive year, you will be plying your craft under team director Anil Kumble, a master of leg-spin bowling. How has the learning experience been thus far?





It is a dream for any leg-spinner to work under the guidance of Anil sir. I grew up watching him play. I managed to learn a lot by watching him. Last year, I had a great opportunity and I interacted a lot with him. That helped me strategise and prepare better for games. We discussed a lot of things that really helped me become better. I look forward to spending time with him this year as well.





From a bowler’s perspective, what kind of a captain is KL Rahul?





KL and I share a very good rapport as we are from the same age group. He is calm and has got good clarity. He is precise while giving instructions. It is good to have a captain like KL who is approachable. If at all I have any doubts, I just go up to him and ask those. He led our side really well in last year’s IPL.



