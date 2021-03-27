No Oly quota, but India clinches 2 gold

New Delhi :

India leads the chart with 25 medals, including 12 gold, seven silver and six bronze. The seasoned duo of Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant began the day on a rousing note, winning gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event. The combination defeated Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina 31-29.





Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan won the bronze medal after getting the better of USA’s Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher 31-15 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Then, the troika of Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Chain Singh clinched gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s team event, comfortably beating the USA 47-25 in the final.





Vijayveer Sidhu, 18, settled for silver behind Estonia’s Peeter Olesk in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final, a result not good enough to secure a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics. Kynan Chenai, the lone Indian in the trap final among both men and women, finished in fourth place with 27 hits after suffering an equipment malfunction.





In the women’s qualification, Shreyasi Singh was placed 10th, Manisha Keer was 12th and Rajeshwari Kumari 13th. Prithviraj Tondaiman was seventh and Lakshay finished 17th in the men’s section. There was disappointment in store for the likes of Anish Bhanwala and Gurpreet Singh, who could not shine in the rapid fire final and bowed out of Olympic contention on the basis of rankings points.