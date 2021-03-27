SL, Windies play out a draw

Antigua :

Set an imposing 375 to win, the West Indies was 139 runs short when the captains agreed to end the match in the final session. Bonner, who made his Test debut aged 32 last month, brought up his century off 243 balls, overcoming a long wait while on 99 to achieve the milestone. He finished the game unbeaten on 113.





Bonner had resumed on 15 overnight with captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and the West Indies on 34 for one. On a slow pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, it was always going to be difficult and the first task for the home team was to avoid being bowled out. Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya bowled Brathwaite to leave the host 91 for two at lunch, but Bonner and Kyle Mayers put on 90 runs without loss in the next session.





Sri Lanka had a brief window of opportunity at the start of the evening session when Mayers was caught chasing a loose delivery from Embuldeniya and Jermaine Blackwood was bowled by Vishwa Fernando for four. However, Bonner and Jason Holder (18 not out) safely held out to ensure the draw.





Brief scores: Sri Lanka (1st innings) 169 all-out in 69.4 overs; West Indies (1st innings) 271 all-out in 103 overs; Sri Lanka (2nd innings) 476 all-out in 149.5 overs; West Indies (2nd innings) 236 for 4 in 100 overs (N Bonner 113*, K Mayers 52)