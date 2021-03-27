New Zealand sweeps Bangladesh series 3-0

Wellington :

South Africa-born Conway made 126 off 110 balls and shared a 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Mitchell to help New Zealand score 318 for six while batting first. Mitchell took 17 runs from the 50th over to complete his century, in 92 balls, off the last delivery of the innings.





Matt Henry then crashed through the Bangladesh top-order, taking three for 13 from his first four overs to undermine the tourist’s reply. Bangladesh slumped to 26 for three when Trent Boult pulled off a spectacular catch at third man to dismiss Litton Das, and eventually was all out for 154 in the 43rd over.





Mahmudullah prolonged the innings with an unbeaten 76, and New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham returned career-best ODI figures of five for 27. Earlier, Conway’s steady innings led New Zealand’s rally after it had been 57 for three in the 11th over.





Mitchell provided the drama at the end with his race against time to reach his hundred. He came to the last over on 83 and hit three fours from the first three balls off Mustafizur Rahman. The third boundary was off a no ball and it got him to 95.





Mitchell and Mitchell Santner scrambled two runs from the ensuing free hit, but the former next managed only a single to be 98 and off strike with two balls remaining.





Santner hit the penultimate ball deep into the outfield and the pair sprinted for three runs to bring Mitchell back on strike. Mitchell clipped the final ball on the leg side, with the duo completing a double, thanks to a loose throw from the field.





Brief scores: New Zealand 318 for 6 in 50 overs (D Conway 126, D Mitchell 100*, R Hossain 3/70) beat Bangladesh 154 all-out in 42.4 overs (Mahmudullah 76*, J Neesham 5/27, M Henry 4/27)