2nd ODI: England opt to bowl

Published: Mar 26,202101:23 PM by IANS

England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter - @ICC
Pune:
England looks to level the series after the first match drubbing. But the visitors have again opted to try their luck chasing. 

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
 
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

