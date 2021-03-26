Chennai City ends season with win

Chennai :

In all, Satyasagara-coached Chennai City won five matches and lost nine to finish on 15 points from 14 matches. In a Group B fixture on Thursday, Singaporean Iqbal Hussain (90+4’) rippled the net in second half stoppage time and clinched all three points for CCFC.





Serbian striker Demir Avdic (24’) had given Chennai City the lead, but Romtan Singh (90’) struck the equaliser for already relegated NEROCA in the final minute of normal time. CCFC started the inconsequential match on a positive note, opening the scoring in the 24th minute.





Demir broke the offside trap and got on the end of a brilliant ball from midfield. He then took his time before smashing the ball home. The scoreline remained the same until NEROCA found the leveller against the run of play in the 90th minute.





Chennai City goalkeeper Aryan Lamba failed to make a routine save off a Subash Singh strike and was punished as Romtan bundled the ball home from close range. However, CCFC ended up winning the contest, thanks to Iqbal, who came up with a rocket. Post the defeat, NEROCA remained on a mere eight points from 14 games.