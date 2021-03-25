Babu claims bronze, India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Dubai :

Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two gold medals, at the Al Ain 2021 Shooting World Cup that concluded here on Thursday.





On the final day of the competition, Babu, who secured a Tokyo 2020 Paralympics quota at the Sydney 2019 World Championships, settled for the bronze after being eliminated with 223.6 points in the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1.

India finished in third place behind Ukraine with 11 medals (five gold, five silver and one bronze) ahead of hosts UAE which won five medals (three gold and two silver).

Manish Narwal (P4 mixed 50m air pistol SH2) and Singhraj (P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1) were the gold medal winners for India. Avani Lekhara had claimed the silver medal in R2 women's 10m air rifle SH1.

"Over the last three months, the team have participated in four national events including two trials so they already have had some competition experience going into Al Ain 2021. The way the players, especially Manish (Narwal) and Singhraj have performed this week at Al Ain was expected," said chief coach J.P. Nautiyal.

"However, I am a little disappointed with the show by the women players in the team. They need to work hard. We will look to get two more Tokyo 2020 quotas in the next event at the Lima World Cup," he added.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations competed at Al Ain 2021 which took place at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022. This was the first world shooting para sport competition in more than one year as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



