CSK sign up Afghan pacer Farooqi as net bowler

New Delhi :

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been signed up by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. The ACB tweeted photos of Farooqi leaving for Chennai while making the announcement.





"Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL!" said the ACB.

Farooqi made his international debut in the third T20I against Zimbabwe on March 20. He opened the bowling for Afghanistan and got his maiden wicket off the fifth ball of the first over itself, dismissing Zimbabwe opener Tinashe Kamnhukamwe for one.

CSK's preparatory camp shifted from Chennai to Mumbai on Thursday. The three-time IPL champions play their first five matches in Mumbai. CSK face the Delhi Capitals on April 10, Punjab Kings on April 16, Rajasthan Royals on April 19, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21 and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 25 before moving to Delhi. They will also play their league fixtures in Bengaluru and Kolkata.



