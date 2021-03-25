Rohit’s all-round effort helps Standard CC win

Chennai :

Batting first, Fine Star was bowled out for 109, courtesy of right-arm medium pacer Rohit’s spell. Chasing 110 for victory, Standard got the job done in 19.3 overs, with R Ram Arvindh (37) and Rohit doing bulk of the scoring. In Second Division games, Wheels India RC and Pattabiram CA posted wins.





BRIEF SCORES: I DIVISION: Fine Star CA 109 all-out in 29.4 overs (R Rohit 5/34, P Saravanan 4/22) lost to Standard CC 115 for 5 in 19.3 overs (R Ram Arvindh 37, R Rohit 28*).





II DIVISION: Wheels India RC 179 for 8 in 30 overs (Dennis Michael Joseph 43*, M Sakthivel 29, R Gowtham 28, D Alexander David Raj 25*, S Sreeram 4/26, A Prithvi Raj 3/49) beat Sundar CC 162 for 6 in 30 overs (A Prithvi Raj 62, C Kubendran 60); Thiruthani CC 100 all-out in 21.2 overs (B Haresh 4/34) lost to Pattabiram CA 101 for 2 in 16.1 overs (S Sudhan Pargunan 44*, K Raja Prathap 27*).